‘Suspicious’ grass fire contained at Mission Peak Regional Preserve

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters contained a slow-spreading grass fire on Stanford Ave in Fremont on Monday morning.

Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit first tweeted about what they’re calling the Mission Fire at 5 a.m.

The Fremont Fire Department said they don’t have an official cause yet, but believe it’s suspicious because there are no wires or anything nearby to cause the fire without interference.

The fire was just off of the main trail at the Mission Peak Regional Preserve, Fremont Fire said. As of 7:30 a.m., firefighters are on scene to fully extinguish it.

#MissionFire is currently holding as resources are arriving at scene to further contain this fire. No evacuations are reported. pic.twitter.com/dJ3a2NtoP7 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 24, 2021

Steep terrain in the area of the fire is made it difficult to access. In good news, the winds in the area are less than 5 mph, making it a slower spreading fire.

