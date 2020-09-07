Cal Fire: Wildfire in San Bernardino happened during gender reveal party

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire officials say the El Dorado Fire burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.
The fire started Saturday morning around 10:40 a.m. and spread from the park north onto Yucaipa Ridge.
The El Dorado Fire has burned over 2,100 acres and caused evacuations.
