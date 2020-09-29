Castello di Amorosa, Napa Valley winery, closed for Glass Fire

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) — Castello di Amorosa, a winery in Napa Valley with a famously unique castle structure, is closed until further notice after the Glass Fire burned through its path on Monday.

The winery posted on Facebook about the fire, saying:

“Due to the fires and evacuation orders in the surrounding areas, Castello di Amorosa will be closed until further notice. We remain grateful to all firefighters and first responders working so vigilantly to keep everyone safe.”

PHOTOS: See the Glass Fire damage at Castello di Amorosa

A damaged vehicle and wine warehouse stand, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., at Castello di Amorosa, which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez extinguishes hotspots at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez sprays water on burning debris at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Georg Salzner, president and CEO of Castello di Amorosa, sprays water on a building at the property, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The medieval-style winery castle has attracted visitors since it was built in 2007.

The Glass Fire as of Tuesday has burned through over 36,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, destroying many homes, as well as businesses like wineries. About 80,000 residents have been evacuated.

