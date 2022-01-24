Colorado Fire near Big Sur now 40% contained: Cal Fire

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Colorado Fire burning in Monterey County is now 40% contained as of Monday evening.

The blaze has burned a total of 700 acres off of Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, just south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The fire broke out on Friday evening around 5:19 p.m.

One building has been destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders were issued and remain in place.

The Red Cross is giving out hotel vouchers to those who have needed to evacuate.

An evacuation center that was located at the Carmel Middle School has been closed.

Highway 1 from Garrapata Creek to Point Sur is also still closed as of Monday night.

For the latest updates, visit the Cal Fire website.