Contra Costa County wildfire season comes to an end

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s the end of a threatening wildfire season for Contra Costa County, according to fire officials.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Wednesday that it is now sending just a single fire engine to brush fires due to recent rainfall.

The storms allowed the fire season to end after 193 days. Contra Costa County “fared reasonably well with fire service preparation and planning, resident participation, early reporting, and rapid, over-whelming responses making a difference,” said ConFire. “Most wildfires in 2021 were held to 10 acres or less.”

But don’t let your guard down.

Fire Chief Lewis Broschard said residents should plan ahead for the next fire season with weed abatement and creating defensible space around their properties.

Most fires this year in Contra Costa County were kept under 10 acres, with the worst of them growing up to 40 acres in Clyde and Pittsburg during the summer months, according to ConFire.