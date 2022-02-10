Contra Costa fire officials brace for possible early fire season

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Across California and the Bay Area, we have not seen significant rainfall in over a month leading to concerns that we could see an early start to fire season.

In Contra Costa County, it hasn’t rained but there’s a lot of green grass on the ground and a lot of the heavy fuels do have moisture in them so there’s no immediate fire danger.

However, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is thinking ahead.

With dry conditions expected to persist, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is being proactive about preparing for the upcoming fire season.

They now have a year-round hand crew that’s currently working on defensible space around homes and property across the county.

They’re also working on getting grant money lined up to pay for a fire break in the Lafayette, Orinda area.

Fire officials are also encouraging people, even though it’s still early in the year, to start thinking about fire season to work on their emergency evacuation plan, to check your go-bag make sure it has everything you need in there, and to work on defensible space around your home.

They also say that fire is possible right now and that if you see something say something.

“Fire danger is not high, but we’ve seen around the state in the region there have been some notable fires in the last month or so. Could happen here. What we asked everyone to do is to report any fires immediately to 911. The extent that we get early warnings we can get resources on them quickly and keep small fires small while they still are before they become larger problems,” Steve Hill said.

Now the Fire Protection District here in Contra Costa County has a guidebook that can help people prepare for fire season.