Contra Costa firefighters hold art contest for Fire Prevention Week

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Attention young artists!

The Contra Costa County firefighters are looking for young, talented artists to help them celebrate Fire Prevention Week, which is coming up next month.

Con Fire’s Public Education Coordinator, Noell Cross, and mascot Sparky join KRON4 to talk about the art contest.

The contest is for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The artists are allowed to submit a drawing for each theme:

Testing your smoke alarms at home

When a smoke alarm alerts you to a fire

A fire engine driving down the street

Hear the fire drill bell at school

All submissions must be in by Friday, September 24.