Coroner identifies 3 Napa County residents killed in LNU Lightning Complex Fires

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Three Napa County residents killed in the LNU Lightning Complex Fires have been identified, according to the Coroner’s Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the victims were found on August 19 at their residence on the 6900 Block of State Route 128.

Coroners identified the victims as 70-year-old Mary Kathryn Hintemeyer, 71-year-old Leo Thomas McDermott, and 40-year-old Thomas Leo McDermott, who was Leo’s son.

The exact time and date of their deaths have yet to be determined, however, officials say their home went up in flames on August 18.

No other details have been released at this time.

