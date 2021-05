SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are battling a 20-acre fire reported in Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

The grass fire, now being called Loma Fire, is spreading rapidly, according to fire officials.

#Loma Fire – Santa Barbara City Incident- SBC and other agencies working vegetation fire. Loma IC reporting 20 acres with rapid rate of spread. Multiple commercial and homes threatened. Evacuations ordered for Loma Alta Dr & Miramonte Drive. C/T 8:55 pic.twitter.com/bkUcgWDsck — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 21, 2021

The blaze is threatening multiple commercial buildings and homes.

Evacuations have been ordered for Loma Alta Drive and Miramonte Drive.

The fire is at 0% containment as of 10:30 p.m.

