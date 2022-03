SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out near Monte Rio on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire has burned seven to 10 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread.

It is burning near Bonita and Alpine Terrace.

Fire officials say no structures have been threatened and no evacuation warnings have been issued.

Crews are making progress but will continue to work overnight.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.