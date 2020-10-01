Crews battle Glass Fire as hot and dry weather conditions hit the Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of residents from Napa and Sonoma County have been asked to evacuate as fire crews continue to battle the Glass Fire — which has now burned more than 56,000 acres.

CAL FIRE officials are now facing another battle as a Red Flag Warning has been issued as hot and dry weather conditions set in throughout the Bay Area.

“The Red Flag conditions certainly didn’t help the firefighters out in the field, the ones that we had earlier in the week came through and they dried up all the vegetation, they dried up all the trees, they dried up all the grass,” said Antonio Negrete, CAL FIRE Public Information Officer.

“They made all the fuel that’s out there, all the vegetation is very receptive to any kind of fire.”

In response fire crews are focusing most of their efforts and resources to battle fires in areas where activity is increasing.

“The fire has been split into two zones … the east zone is pretty much Napa County and the west zone is Sonoma County,” said Negrete.

“A lot of the fire activity is taking place in the east zone, that’s where we have a lot of the unpredictability.”

Fire crews did however manage to get some success Wednesday night — as fire containment grew from two to five percent.

Negrete tells KRON4 News crews will continue to monitor weather and fire conditions to best assess their fire containment strategy through the weekend.

“We are anticipating, per our meteorologist here at the base camp, that the red flag conditions will be returning,” said Negrete.

“So we’re certainly getting the resources out in those specific zones … we do have resources coming from all over the state to help combat this devastating fire.”

