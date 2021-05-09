Crews contain fire that sparked near San Jose Municipal Golf Course

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are still looking into what sparked a blaze near a San Jose golf course this weekend.

The fire broke out around eight Saturday night.

Officials say it’s not the first time they’ve put out flames in that area

San Jose firefighters continued to douse trees and branches with water Sunday morning to avoid any flareups following a fire late Saturday night..

“When crews arrived on scene it was well established. It spread from the grass, brush up into the trees, so that was producing smoke.”

Firefighters say calm winds helped them battle the flames quickly, and one of their biggest assets was the golf course.

“The spread of fire bumps up to the golf course. It’s nice green grass, so the fire does stop on that and without the wind there was no ambers spread.”

The flames did however reach some homeless encampments – destroying cars, tents, and personal belongings .

“That was helping create the fire spread and made it up into the trees.”

San Jose’s Battalion fire chief Robert Bacon has responded to the area for similar fires like this one.

He says this time, it’s happened much earlier than usual.

“We respond out to that area for small fires or fires about that size it seems like about once a year.”

Fire officials reported no injuries and no structures were damaged.

With the Red flag Warning still in place until Tuesday, the San Jose fire department has additional staff on duty.