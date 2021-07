ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews have knocked down a grass fire reported in Ashland.

“Crews were able to knockdown the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading,” Alameda County Fire tweeted.

At 2:00 PM, E24 responded to a vegetation fire at Liberty Street & 167th Avenue in Ashland. Crews were able to knockdown the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/O0SYPfIll5 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 6, 2021

The fire was reported around 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Street at 167th Avenue.