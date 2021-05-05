Wildfire Resources

Crews respond to 15-acre brush fire in Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in the Discovery Bay area Wednesday evening.

The fire is burning off Yellowstone Way and has grown to about 15 acres.

Cal Fire is assisting the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Crews received the call shortly after 6 p.m. and the initial call was two separate small fires — about 100 feet from each other on open field.

Fire officials say weather conditions are O.K. and not posing any problem. They believe they will get a handle on the fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they said they saw a few juveniles run away from the scene.

So far, there is no cause and an investigation is underway.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

