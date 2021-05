SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – First responders are on the scene of a brush fire reported in San Rafael.

The fire is approximately 5-7 acres, and it is burning near Kerner and Francisco Blvd.

#shorelinefire– Crews are making good progress as the fire backs into the wind. Sufficient resources on scene. No Evacuations. No structures threatened. No reported injuries. https://t.co/RkgXYrpfeK — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021

The #shorelinefire on a #RedFlagWarning day is an important reminder that fire season is here! Sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/kvr1XnB4sX, have a go-bag & plan. Maintain your defensible space! Visit https://t.co/peUbHpbyB4 and https://t.co/hkV68GVco8 for more info pic.twitter.com/UA7lKN3BKp — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.