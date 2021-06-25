Crews respond to fire burning near Morgan Hill

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working a fire burning near Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon.
It is burning in the area of Paseo Vista Avenue and Paseo Robles Avenue.
Around 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire officials reported that the fire had burned 5-acres. An hour later, officials say the fire is now 30-acres.
Forward progress has been stopped with no damaged structures or injuries reported.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
