Crews respond to fire burning near Morgan Hill

Wildfires

Paseo Fire / PG&E

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working a fire burning near Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon.

It is burning in the area of Paseo Vista Avenue and Paseo Robles Avenue.

Around 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire officials reported that the fire had burned 5-acres. An hour later, officials say the fire is now 30-acres.

Forward progress has been stopped with no damaged structures or injuries reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates.

