Crews respond to fire burning near Morgan Hill

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working a fire burning near Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon.

It is burning in the area of Paseo Vista Avenue and Paseo Robles Avenue.

Around 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire officials reported that the fire had burned 5-acres. An hour later, officials say the fire is now 30-acres.

Forward progress has been stopped with no damaged structures or injuries reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

#PaseoIncident [update] in the vicinity of Paseo Vista Ave and Paseo Robles Ave in San Martin is now 30 acres with forward progress stopped. No structures damaged, no injuries reported. Please avoid the area while firefighters continue to work pic.twitter.com/5Veko2r5bd — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 25, 2021

