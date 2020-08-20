Crews contain grass fire burning in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded to a grass fire burning in Santa Rosa on Wednesday night, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Officials reported that the fire was fully contained around 9:43 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., officials posted to Twitter that the blaze broke out in the area of Bennett Valley Road and Bennett View Drive.

Neighbors in the areas of Bennett View Dr. Residents on Bennett View Dr, Mt Taylor Dr, Fable Ct, and Raymonde W were warned.

However, Sonoma County Sheriff’s say no new evacuations have been orders.

Crews from the Sonoma County Fire District are also on the scene.

Continue to avoid the area as fire crews finish putting out the fire.

No other details have been released at this time.

*Vegetation Fire – Bennett Valley Rd*

Santa Rosa firefighters are at scene with Sonoma County Fire District of a vegetation fire in the area of Bennett Vallley Road and Bennett View Drive. pic.twitter.com/aNWM4I0yn0 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) August 20, 2020

