GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a grass fire burning near N. Hwy 101 and Sargent Overcrossing Thursday afternoon.

The fire is estimated at a quarter of an acre at this time, according to Cal Fire SCU, and is moving into brush.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire on N. Hwy 101 and Sargents Overcrossing. Fire is reported 1/4 acre roadside start in grass moving into brush. #SargentsFire @gilroyffs pic.twitter.com/SC5nhBjcob — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.