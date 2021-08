SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department and Sonoma County Fire District are at the scene of a growing grass fire near Llano Road and Todd Road in Santa Rosa.

Around 5:38 p.m., crews reported the fire and asked residents to avoid the area.

By 6:02 p.m., the blaze had grown to 40 acres and was 30% contained.

*UPDATE – Vegetation Fire – Llano Road. Fire is 40 acres and 30% contained. No evacuations. https://t.co/iNs9V8ViZk* pic.twitter.com/mQwHOLLxMk — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) August 11, 2021

At this time, no evacuations have been issued as no structures are being threatened.

Firefighters are making progress.

We will continue to update this story.