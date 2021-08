Forward progress has been stopped on a grass fire burning near Mount Tamalpais East Peak Wednesday, according to the Marin County Sheriff. / Marin County Sheriff

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Forward progress has been stopped on a grass fire burning near Mount Tamalpais East Peak Wednesday, according to the Marin County Sheriff.

The fire was controlled to 1.5 acres, authorities said. Crews will remain on scene and people are still advised to avoid the area.