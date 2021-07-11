Crews respond to 50 acre grass fire near Byron

BYRON, Calif. (BCN/ KRON) – Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire Sunday morning in the Byron area that has burned about 50 acres, Cal Fire said.

#DiabloFire per CAL FIRE Air Attack 501 at scene the fire is estimated at 50 acres with potential of a 100 acres. Fire is wind driven and causing multiple slop overs making containment challenging. @AlamedaCoFire @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/miq6WTZ2zU — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 11, 2021

The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Vasco Road, on the border of Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The California Highway Patrol closed Vasco Road at Camino Diablo to due to heavy smoke from the blaze and issued a Sig-Alert for the area.

#DiabloFire @calfireSCU on Vasco Rd and Camino Diablo Rd in the Byron area is still reported at 30-40 acres plus, moderate rate of spread, wind driven, no structure threat per CAL FIRE Copter 106 at scene. Lots of fire resources in the area, please avoid Vasco Rd. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/2mh0zGA8e8 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 11, 2021

Fire is wind driven and causing multiple slop overs making containment challenging, according to Cal Fire.