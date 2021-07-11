Crews respond to 50 acre grass fire near Byron

BYRON, Calif. (BCN/ KRON) – Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire Sunday morning in the Byron area that has burned about 50 acres, Cal Fire said.
The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Vasco Road, on the border of Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
The California Highway Patrol closed Vasco Road at Camino Diablo to due to heavy smoke from the blaze and issued a Sig-Alert for the area.
Fire is wind driven and causing multiple slop overs making containment challenging, according to Cal Fire.