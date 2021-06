SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in Santa Rosa on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to Ridley Ave at 11:37 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

*Vegetation Fire – Ridley Ave*

They arrived before it grew to a full acre and it’s spreading at a slow rate, according to officials.

No structures are threatened.