SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a 2-acre brush fire near the 24000 block of Dutcher Creek Rd in Cloverdale.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at the scene.

One structure was reportedly on fire at 6:32 p.m.

#DutchFire – UPDATE- Fire is approximately 2 acres with multiple spot fires and one structure on fire. Crews will be in the area working. Expect delays if traveling in the area. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/lcAEgomfAt — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 20, 2021

If you’re driving through the area, expect delays.

We will continue to update this story.