ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews in Alameda County have contained a brush fire on Altamont Pass Rd. to about an acre.

#AltamontFire off Altamont Pass Rd and Goecken Rd is contained to about an acre. Continue two additional engines and cancelling the balance. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/OCHasvuhRd — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 24, 2021

Officials said the fire had a “slow rate” of spread in light flashy fuels.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire on Altamont Pass Rd and Goecken Rd. Fire is currently 1/2 acre, light flashy fuels, slow rate of spread, potential 5 acres. #AltamontFire @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/dBDAylApax — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 24, 2021

CHP Dublin tweeted out a traffic advisory for eastbound drivers.

A grass fire has started on Altamont Pass Rd. east of Greenville Rd. This may cause delays for the eastbound commute home. Please drive safe and with patience. pic.twitter.com/emgHkaaKjQ — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) May 24, 2021

We will continue to update this story.