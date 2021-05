SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose.

Multiple units are on scene in the area of Singleton Drive and Coyote Creek fora vegetation fire. It’s been declared under control with approximately 10 acres burned. pic.twitter.com/nPi1N6XU19 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 16, 2021

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park.

Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available.

