SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are responding to a new grass fire off of Lawrence Road in Fiddletown, Amador County.

The fire is currently 40 acres and 15% contained.

#LawrenceFire off Lawrence Rd and Tyler Rd., northeast of Fiddletown in Amador County is 40 acres. @CALFIREAEU https://t.co/L79Yu42ymz pic.twitter.com/ljn2cf6BxB — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2021

It’s burning at a rapid rate of spread, and structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.