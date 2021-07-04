Wildfire Resources

Active Fires in California

Air Quality Map

PG&E PSPS/Outage Map

Evacuation Checklist

Forward progress stopped for 35-acre fire in Clayton

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

kirker fire

UPDATE (2:54 p.m.): The fire is 50% contained with forward progress stopped, officials said. Crews stopped the fire at 35 acres and will remain on scene for the next two to three hours.

_____

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County firefighters are working to contain a growing wildfire off Kirker Pass Road and Nortonville Road in the Clayton area.

The “Kirker fire” was first reported as 10 acres around 1:20 p.m.

It has since grown to 20-25 acres at last check.

Officials say the blaze has the potential to grow 50-100 acres.

CAL Fire Air Attack is at the scene.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News