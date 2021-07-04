Forward progress stopped for 35-acre fire in Clayton

UPDATE (2:54 p.m.): The fire is 50% contained with forward progress stopped, officials said. Crews stopped the fire at 35 acres and will remain on scene for the next two to three hours.

_____

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County firefighters are working to contain a growing wildfire off Kirker Pass Road and Nortonville Road in the Clayton area.

The “Kirker fire” was first reported as 10 acres around 1:20 p.m.

#KirkerFire off Kirker Pass Road and Nortonville Road in the Clayton area is now 10 acres with a potential of 50 plus. @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/8zPfRzZOv5 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 4, 2021

It has since grown to 20-25 acres at last check.

Officials say the blaze has the potential to grow 50-100 acres.

CAL Fire Air Attack is at the scene.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.