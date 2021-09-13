Crews stop forward progress on Marin County fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a vehicle and grass fire in Marin County.

Vehicle fire with Vegetation involved on Goodhill Rd near Tree Top Way in Kentfield.



FORWARD PROGRESS STOPPED. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) September 13, 2021

Vehicle fire with Vegetation involved on Goodhill Rd near Tree Top Way in Kentfield – Units just arriving on scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/RIkHyj5gP1 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) September 13, 2021

The fire broke out on Goodhill Rd. near Tree Top Way in Kentfield around 1 p.m. on Monday.