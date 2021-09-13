Wildfire Resources

Crews stop forward progress on Marin County fire

Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a vehicle and grass fire in Marin County.

The fire broke out on Goodhill Rd. near Tree Top Way in Kentfield around 1 p.m. on Monday.

