Crews stop forward progress on Marin County fire

by: Liz Jassin
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a vehicle and grass fire in Marin County.
The fire broke out on Goodhill Rd. near Tree Top Way in Kentfield around 1 p.m. on Monday.