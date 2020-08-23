CZU firefighters save beloved Boulder Creek church as flames approach Highway 9

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Communities in the Santa Cruz mountains have been hit hard by the CZU August Lightning Complex fires. Flames reduced more than 100 homes to ashes, blistered thousands of acres of redwood trees, and destroyed Big Basin State Park’s historic core.

The entire towns of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond, Felton, and Lompico are evacuated and residents are not allowed to return to their homes to see if they are still standing.

A glimmer of hope emerged at sunrise Sunday. Boulder Creek Community Church on Highway 9 was on the edge of total destruction Saturday night. The wildfire was approaching the beloved church’s doorstep when fast-acting firefighters ignited a back burn. The back burn created a fire block, and saved the church.

“We are so grateful for their hard work and great sacrifice. We continue to pray for them to persevere through the long days and we pray for God’s loving protection as they fight to protect our homes and businesses,” the church’s pastor, Adam Miller, said.

A local photojournalist, NorCal_Stringer, recorded video of firefighters battling the blaze on a steep hillside and halting the wildfire just before it reached the church.

The CZU August Lightning Complex is currently at 71,000 acres, eight percent contained, and 77,000 people have been evacuated. The blaze was caused by lightning strikes last week. Fire crews are bracing for more lightning strikes from a new thunderstorm this evening.

Boulder Creek Community Church (Photo by NorCal_Stringer)