CZU Lightning Complex fully contained, but Cal Fire urges caution

(BCN) — The CZU Lightning Complex Fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have been fully contained, Cal Fire said Tuesday night, but the agency added some words of caution.

“Remember, contained is not controlled. We will continue to monitor this fire for smoldering areas,” Cal Fire said. “Re-population efforts continue to be complicated in portions of the fire area by closed roads, damaged utilities and compromised trees.”

The CZU fires have consumed 86,509 acres in the two counties since being ignited by lightning strikes on Aug. 16.

Related Content Pet ducks who survived CZU Lightning Complex fires ready for new home

The fires have caused one death and destroyed 1,490 structures, including 928 residences. The CZU Lightning Complex displaced up to 77,000 evacuees in the two counties at its peak.

Fire recovery resources are available at https://www.smcgov.org/smc-wildfire-recovery and https://santacruzcoe.org/wildfires/.

Cal Fire incident information is available at www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: