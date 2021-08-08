Dixie Fire becomes 2nd largest California wildfire

(KRON) — The Dixie Fire has officially become the 2nd largest wildfire in California’s history. It is also the largest wildfire currently burning in the United States.

Cal Fire reported Sunday morning that the fire in Butte and Plumas counties has burned 463,477 acres and is just 21% contained.

The fire has destroyed 404 structures, including the historic town of Greenville.

Firefighters are expected to make good progress in battling the fire throughout the day on Sunday, according to Cal Fire, as smoke shading reduces fire intensity. They do not expect to be able to fully contain it until later, by August 20.

The Dixie Fire is second only to the August Complex fires that burned just last year in the counties of Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake, and Colusa. It spread through over one million acres.

California’s five largest wildfires happened within the last four years, Cal Fire reports.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following areas:

The area south of Hwy 44 from the Lassen County line east to A21 including Silver Lake, Juniper Lake, and the Caribou Wilderness Area -Zone LAS-E031

The unpopulated area south of Mountain Meadows Reservoir from Hamilton Branch waterway east to the Lassen/Plumas County line. Zone LAS-E019. Please leave the area immediately.

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following areas: