Dixie Fire caused by PG&E power lines: Cal Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire investigators have determined the cause of the Dixie Fire that burned more than 963,000 acres last year.
Officials say the fire was caused by a tree making contact with PG&E power lines near Cresta Dam.
The investigative report has been sent to the county’s District Attorney’s office.
The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and burned in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties.
963,309 acres were burned, 1,329 structures were destroyed, and 95 structures were damaged.
