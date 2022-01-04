Dixie Fire caused by PG&E power lines: Cal Fire

FILE – Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif., on Aug. 3, 2021. A former college professor was indicted by a federal grand jury, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, on charges that he started four wildfires in Northern California earlier this year that threatened to trap firefighters as they battled a massive fire nearby, federal prosecutors said. Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of arson to federal property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said in a statement. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire investigators have determined the cause of the Dixie Fire that burned more than 963,000 acres last year.

Officials say the fire was caused by a tree making contact with PG&E power lines near Cresta Dam.

The investigative report has been sent to the county’s District Attorney’s office.

The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and burned in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties.

963,309 acres were burned, 1,329 structures were destroyed, and 95 structures were damaged.

