Dramatic images from Northern California wildfires show what firefighters are up against

(KRON) — This summer’s wildfires are mostly burning far out in the wilderness of Northern California. Thanks to remote cameras, we can see what fire crews are going up against.

Infernos are being recorded 24/7 by a network of cameras run by a fire intelligence gathering group, AlertWildfire. Meteorologists and firefighters alike use the videos to study extreme fire behavior and figure out strategies for attacking blazes like the Dixie Fire.

Here are some of the mega-wildfires that have burned in Northern California this season:

Caldor Fire

The #CaldorFire ignited Aug. 14. Here's a video courtesy @AlertWildfire from Aug. 17. You can see the plume rotating at times. Rotations can form into fire whirls or "firenadoes." 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/GC1w1noTBI — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) August 23, 2021

Size: 117,704 Acres

Containment: 9%

Began: August 14, 2021, approx. 7 p.m.

Location: South-west of Lake Tahoe

Cause: Under Investigation

Estimated containment date: August 31, 2021

Northern California’s newest major wildfire is the Caldor Fire. When the blaze ignited, flames took off at a catastrophic rate. When a fire grows that fast, it creates its own weather. Spinning vortexes were observed forming within the Caldor Fire’s ominously dark plume.

Dixie Fire

The #DixieFire has been burning for 42 days. This video courtesy @AlertWildfire captured giant pyrocumulus clouds, aka "fire clouds," forming July 19. pic.twitter.com/oUUfkAKGl1 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) August 23, 2021

Size: 731,310 acres

Containment: 41%

Began: July 13, 2021, approx. 5:15 PM

Location: Feather River Canyon

Cause: Under Investigation

Estimated Containment Date: September 30, 2021

The Dixie Fire is the largest single wildfire ever in California history.

Beckwourth Complex

(Sugar Fire and Dotta Fires merged)

This was Day 6 of the #SugarFire after it was sparked by lightning in Plumas County. ⚡️Sugar merged with a second wildfire to become the #BeckwourthComplex . (Video courtesy @AlertWildfire / July 9, 2021) pic.twitter.com/H0hNDizT6u — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) August 24, 2021

Size: 105,670 Acres

Containment: 98%

Began: July 3, 2021, approx. 10:30 AM

Location: Sierra Valley

Cause: Lightning

French Fire

Size: 16,002 Acres

Containment: 19%

Began: August 18, 2021, approx. 4:30 PM

Location: East of Lake Isabella in Kern County

Cause: Undetermined

Estimated Containment Date: September 7, 2021

McFarland Fire

Size: 118,624 Acres

Containment: 71%

Began: July 29, 2021 approx. 06:45 PM

Location: McFarland Ridge, south of Highway 36 (Shasta Trinity National Forest)

Cause: Lightning

Estimated Containment Date: None