Elderly couple returns home after being evacuated from Walbridge Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Some families in Healdsburg who were evacuated last week due to the Walbridge Fire are returning home to either check on their land or ride out the rest of the fire from their own property.

It’s been eight days since Wanda Moak and her husband, Lloyd, evacuated their home on Westside Road in Healdsburg.

Both returned Wednesday morning, though evacuation orders are still in effect in their area.

This is the third time in four years a natural disaster has forced the Moak’s out of their home. Wanda says it’s never something she’ll get used to.

“You can’t relax. you’re constantly looking at the maps, and constantly listening to the tv, wanting more information,” Wanda said.

The Moak’s trailer has kept them warm from a safe distance, while fire fighters work the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Their property is near The Bishop’s Ranch, vineyards and wineries. The smokey air is tough to breathe, but flames are not visible. Yet Wanda says they’re not out of the woods yet.

“We’ve been watching the Cal (Fire) map and everything is yellow instead of red now, so we were hoping we could just come back home and then if we need to leave, we’ll leave.”

Signs outside the Moak’s home express admiration for first responders camped out in Sonoma County fighting on the front lines.

Wanda is also thinking about community members who have suffered property loss.

“I almost feel guilty that mine’s not gone. You know, you get that survivor guilt.”

Latest Stories: