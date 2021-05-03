Evacuation Checklist

To give your home the best possible chance at surviving a wildfire, follow these steps from Cal Fire:

Preparing for an evacuation:

Inside the house:

Have your Emergency Supply Kit/Evacuation Bag ready to go

Ensure a Wildfire Action Plan is prepared ahead of time

Make sure you know your community’s emergency response plan and have a plan on where to go when it is time to evacuate, and best routes for leaving your location.

Shut all windows and doors, leaving them unlocked.

Remove flammable window shades, curtains and close metal shutters.

Remove lightweight curtains.

Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors.

Shut off gas at the meter; turn off pilot lights.

Leave your lights on so firefighters can see your house under smoky conditions.

Shut off the air conditioning.

Outside the house:

Gather up flammable items from the exterior of the house and bring them inside (patio furniture, children’s toys, door mats, trash cans, etc.) or place them in your pool.

Turn off propane tanks.

Move propane BBQ appliances away from structures.

Connect garden hoses to outside water valves or spigots for use by firefighters. Fill water buckets and place them around the house.

Don’t leave sprinklers on or water running, they can affect critical water pressure.

Leave exterior lights on so your home is visible to firefighters in the smoke or darkness of night.

Put your Emergency Supply Kit in your vehicle.

Back your car into the driveway with vehicle loaded and all doors and windows closed. Carry your car keys with you.

Have a ladder available and place it at the corner of the house for firefighters to quickly access your roof.

Seal attic and ground vents with pre-cut plywood or commercial seals.

Patrol your property and monitor the fire situation. Don’t wait for an evacuation order if you feel threatened.

Check on neighbors and make sure they are preparing to leave.

Animals: