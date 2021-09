PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An Evacuation order has been issued in Petaluma due to a growing wildfire moving west.

The fire is reported near the 400 block of Ormsby Lane, Petaluma.

Anyone in the following area is being asked to evacuate immediately:

Zone 5K1 – Penngrove

North of Corona Road

South of Old Redwood Highway

East of Petaluma city limits

West of Adobe Road

Satellite picking up heat (black square) from a new fire just north of Petaluma: https://t.co/sChSCEDe6e pic.twitter.com/HZELvpslGb — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 21, 2021

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.