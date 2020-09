BONNY DOON, Calif. (KRON) -- Cal Fire officials announced this week that the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains is now 100 percent contained. A record-breaking wildfire season has left 3.6 million acres burned in California, and among the dozens of fires across the state, the CZU tragically stands out for the number of homes destroyed.

Residents whose homes were melted beyond recognition told KRON4 that they are not going anywhere despite the risk of wildfires in the mountains. They will rebuild their homes and start over stronger than ever.