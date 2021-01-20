Evacuation orders lifted for Santa Cruz County wildfires

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County were lifted Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

UPDATE: Evacuation Orders Lifted in Freedom and Panther Fires

Please click the link for details. https://t.co/miSuLLV7UE pic.twitter.com/iFexDZOAYC — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 20, 2021

The orders were issued for the Freedom and Panther Ridge fires burning in Santa Cruz County.

“Despite a dozen fires, everyone is able to return home safely,” Santa Cruz County tweeted.

More than 100 homes were estimated to evacuate. No homes were lost and there were no reported injuries either, according to Cal Fire.

To find out important safety information of your zone, search here.

CORRECTION: Here is the correct link to find out important safety information of your zone with @ZonehavenInc https://t.co/xlCaG57gtL #KnowYourZone https://t.co/BWOfS4lVrW — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 20, 2021

