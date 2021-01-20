Evacuation orders lifted for Santa Cruz County wildfires

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County were lifted Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The orders were issued for the Freedom and Panther Ridge fires burning in Santa Cruz County.

“Despite a dozen fires, everyone is able to return home safely,” Santa Cruz County tweeted.

More than 100 homes were estimated to evacuate. No homes were lost and there were no reported injuries either, according to Cal Fire.

