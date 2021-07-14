Evacuation warnings issued as wildfire burns northeast of Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews worked in tough terrain throughout the night Wednesday into Thursday to control a wildfire northeast of the town of Paradise.
By Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said the Dixie Fire in the area of Dixie and Camp Creek roads had burned 1,200 acres and was 0% contained. It was burning north, “away from populated areas,” Cal Fire said. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said the flames had crossed the county line and into the Feather River Canyon.
We know there is a lot of anxiety because of what happened in the Camp Fire.
Tell the public this fire is moving away from populated areas. We’re Treating this fire with the utmost importance
And Moving in an enormous amount of resources.
John gaddie 530- 370-5107 of calfire
Confirms they had a civilian drone pop up Tuesday night on this fire and they
Had to stop air attack.
Evacuation warnings are now in effect for Pulga and east Concow, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.
Firefighting aircraft have been pulling water from the nearby Feather River to try to stop the flames.
John Gaddie with Cal Fire said at one point Tuesday night, air attack on the fire was halted when a civilian drone started flying in the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.