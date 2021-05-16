Evacuations ordered for 750+ acre wildfire in Topanga Canyon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Residents in the Topanga Canyon evacuated their homes Saturday after a wildfire in a nearby area grew to more than a square mile, authorities said.

The residents who were ordered to evacuate were those living east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Topanga Community Center and Viewridge Road, as well as those north of Entrada Road, south of Oakwood Drive and east of Henry Ridge Mountain Way, the Los Angeles Times reported. Authorities did not say how many residents were evacuated.

The wildfire, which the Los Angeles Fire Department said started in brush, covers about 750 acres, or about 1.2 square miles. The fire ignited about 10 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange told reporters.

KNBC-TV reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was searching for a person suspected of setting the fire. The search was confirmed by Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the station reported.

“The terrain is very steep and extremely difficult to navigate which hinders ground based firefighting operations. The bulk of the firefighting is air based,” the fire department said.

The Pacific Palisades is a wealthy community between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean and is reportedly home to a number of celebrities.