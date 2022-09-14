NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of two streets in Novato were ordered to evacuate due to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Novato Police Department asked everyone on Olympia Way and Eagle Drive to evacuate for a fire in the area.

The fire was first reported by authorities at 4:00 p.m. At 4:39 p.m., the Novato Fire Protection District said forward progress had been stopped. Novato fire said it was a two-alarm fire but has not reported the size.

The fire was reported at Olympia Way and Eagle Drive, which is just north of the Marin Country Club.

Smoke is visible in the area of the fire. Novato police, Novato fire, the San Rafael Fire Department, the Marinwood Fire Department and the Marin County Fire Department responded to the blaze. NFPD said forward progress on the fire has been stopped.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.