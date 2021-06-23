Forward progress stopped for Pine Fire in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Shasta County Sheriffs have issued evacuation orders for the Pine Fire which has so far burned 50 acres in Happy Valley and is 25% contained.

Forward progress has been stopped.

The evacuations impact residences west of Cloverdale Road to Clover Lane. Dale Lane and Hiding Place are under evacuation orders as well.

Officials say other residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

The evacuation center is located at West Valley High School.

Road closures on Cloverdale Road at Cobblestone and Cloverdale Road at Heavenly.

Officials say the fire was started from mowing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.