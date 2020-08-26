Fairfield fire crews avoid death, destruction from LNU Lightning Complex Fires

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – For the months to come, the charred hills along Interstate 80 in Solano County will serve as a reminder to all of us just how fast and dangerous the LNU Lightning Complex fires moved into the Bay Area.

Fairfield Fire Department spoke with KRON4 about how the city avoided death and destruction.

Late Tuesday night, the fire department learned flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires had changed direction and dropped over the hill from Lake Berryessa and headed their way.

Hours later, the green belt along Interstate 80 from Fairfield to Vacaville was on fire.

Deputy Chief Matt Luckenbach’s crew filmed video while surrounded by flames that night.

“The challenge for us is that we were staffed so thin, and we had such a large geographical area to cover and to protect, that we really had to be diligent and efficient with our resources. We had to really coordinate our communication because we were on our own. We did not have a lot of help,” Luckenbach said.

The state resources that have since arrived were elsewhere at the time.

Cal Fire is responding to fires all over the state. Air support was prioritized for other incidents and 13 members of the Fairfield Fire Department were also deployed to fire fights out of town.

Luckenbach says it was up to his team and crews with neighboring Vacaville Fire Department to coordinate a quick response.

He says they lit several backburns, to wall the fire off and that strategy worked, even though the fire reached and eventually jumped Interstate 80.

“The fact that we were able to strategically predict where the fire was going to go, and quite honestly, change mid-course, because the fire did change on us a little bit with the winds, and still have a successful outcome for the city really speaks well to the men and women of the fire department,” Luckenbach said.

Luckenbach says he’s proud not only that his crews were able to save homes, none destroyed, but also kept everyone alive, no one died.

“As the deputy chief, I oversee the folks that went out there, and they were the ones, boots on the ground, doing the work, and I’m immensely proud of the men and women of this department. They stepped up, they stayed calm. They did everything that they could. There was no hesitation. I just can’t say the word proud enough,” Luckenbach said.

Proud and prepared for whatever comes next.

