Father and son arrested for arson in connection to Caldor Fire: DA

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A father and son have been arrested for reckless arson related to the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, the district attorney’s office said on Facebook.

David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested pursuant to Ramey warrants, which means that the warrant is issued before criminal charges are filed.

The massive wildfire burned more than 200,000 acres in El Dorado and Amador Counties, according to fire officials.

Over 1,000 structures were destroyed, 5 people were injured due to the fire.

The Caldor Fire was fully contained on October 21st, 2021.