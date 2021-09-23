Fawn Fire prompts evacuations for some Shasta County residents

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for areas threatened by the Fawn Fire in Shasta County on Thursday morning.
It’s currently 800 acres and just 5% contained. The fire started about five miles northeast of Shasta Lake on Wednesday, at Fawndale Rd and Radcliff Rd, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation orders
- All roads off of Old Oregon Trail in both directions between Bear Mountain north to Interstate 5
- All roads off of Bear Mountain in both directions between Dry Creek and Old Oregon Trail
Evacuation warnings
- All roads north of State Highway 299 between Old Oregon Trail and Dry Creek
- All roads north of Old Oregon Trail and Akrich to the city limits of Shasta Lake
The sheriff’s office said there is a temporary evacuee collection point at the Shasta College parking lot.