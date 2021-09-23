Fawn Fire prompts evacuations for some Shasta County residents

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for areas threatened by the Fawn Fire in Shasta County on Thursday morning.

It’s currently 800 acres and just 5% contained. The fire started about five miles northeast of Shasta Lake on Wednesday, at Fawndale Rd and Radcliff Rd, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders

All roads off of Old Oregon Trail in both directions between Bear Mountain north to Interstate 5

All roads off of Bear Mountain in both directions between Dry Creek and Old Oregon Trail

Evacuation warnings

All roads north of State Highway 299 between Old Oregon Trail and Dry Creek

All roads north of Old Oregon Trail and Akrich to the city limits of Shasta Lake

The sheriff’s office said there is a temporary evacuee collection point at the Shasta College parking lot.