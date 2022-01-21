Colorado Fire along Big Sur coast sits at 700 acres, 35% contained

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuation orders have been issued after a fire broke out along the Big Sur coast on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire CZU confirmed Sunday morning that the fire is still 700 acres and 35% contained.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown, officials said.

As of Sunday night, only Monterey County is affected.

All areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south of Bixby Creek were evacuated.

Part of Highway 1 south of Half Moon Bay was closed in both directions because of downed powerlines and branches. It has now been re-opened.

More information on the fire can be viewed here.

Video from the PG&E webcams shows the fire burning near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon — The fire is being called the Colorado Fire.

Highway 1 at Verde Rd., south of Half Moon Bay, closed in both directions due to downed powerlines and branches but has now since reopened.

There’s an American Red Cross Shelter that is open at Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd.

The NWS is reporting that humidity levels are in the teens and wind gusts are around 35 miles per hour.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation.

Cal Fire CZU has sent four engines to help battle the blaze — They posted to Twitter saying, “while this fire can be seen from Santa Cruz County, it is located in Monterey County.”

As of 10:15 p.m. Friday, PG&E reported more than 1,000 customers are experiencing power outages from Los Padres National Forest to Carmel.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.