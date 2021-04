SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire is responding to a quarter-acre fire in the Butano area.

The fire is off North Butano Truck Trail in the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar, where 86,509 acres burned for over a month last August.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are responding to a 1/4 acre fire in the Butano area, within the #CZULightningComplex burn area. Copter 106 out of @calfireSCU is overhead. Fire is off of North Butano Truck Trail. #ButanoFire pic.twitter.com/Se2ACKGpTq — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 2, 2021

Cal Fire has deployed a helicopter to the scene.

Officials have not yet released how this fire was started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.