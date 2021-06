OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire at the California Waste Solutions Recycling Center, according to Oakland Fire Live.

The incident is at 10th & Pine Streets in Oakland.

2 buildings have been reported on fire with an addition structure threatened.

3rd Alarm requested. Multiple hose lines deployed. Outside debris fire with extension into a building. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 12, 2021

The fire is impacting traffic, with Oakland police coming in to assist.

If you’re headed into San Francisco across the Bay Bridge, give yourself extra time.