Fire officials declare start of wildfire season in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Dry brittle weeds, a drought, and Red Flag Warnings already — All factors Assistant Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal says prompted Santa Rosa fire officials to declare an early fire season for this North Bay city.

Lowenthal says crews started out early Monday getting to work.

Dana McKinney barely escaped the Tubbs Fire as it roared upon her Fountaingrove neighborhood giving her five minutes to drive out with only her purse clutched to her side.

Everything else perished.

She mourns the large oak trees lost in the fire and she put in more fire resistant landscape.

With another season here, she says she is concerned, but hopeful lessons learned will protect everyone.