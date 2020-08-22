Fire officials show importance of being prepared if told to evacuate as fires spread

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The unpredictable nature of wildfires makes it so evacuation warnings and orders may come suddenly.

Fire officials say it shows the importance of being ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

“Please heed the warning as they come out,” a fire official said.

“You shouldn’t wait to be told. You should have a plan right now,” another said.

“I want your viewers to understand the importance of being prepared to leave. I want them to be proactive, not reactive,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Joshua Rubinstein said.

As the series of wildfires erupted around the Bay Area, communities have been put on evacuation warnings and mandatory evacuation orders.

“A warning is, get your stuff together. An order is, you need to leave. There is a distinct difference,” Rubinstein said.

Cal Fire officials say when you’re put under a warning, it’s time to prepare but if that’s upgraded to a mandatory order, it’s time to go immediately.

Knowing the difference between the two could be a matter of life and death.

“Sometimes we hear stories of people who are not going to leave. They are not going to leave. Our first priority is life safety. So if somebody is not leaving when an order comes down, you are actually potentially putting the firefighters in the position of risk because our primary responsibility is to come get you. If you’re waiting to the last minute or choosing not to leave and now we’re putting those firefighters in a position of compromise because they have to effect a rescue. Now you’re putting their lives in jeopardy as well,” Rubinstein said.

Instead of waiting until the last minute, start gathering important items before the evac warning is given.

“I am going to have my medications. I have pets. I am going to have a plan on what to do with my pets. Important documents, passports, birth certificates. Things along those lines,” Rubinstein said.

Other important items include your wallet, cash, eyeglasses, WiFi hotspots, cellphones and the chargers, pet food, your keys, first aid kits and water.

“I am going to put it all in a duffle bag, put it in the car, put it by the front door,” Rubinstein said.

